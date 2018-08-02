Weyerhaeuser (WY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser Company reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2018, with earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 7.3% and 3.5%, respectively, buoyed by strong housing market fundamentals. Earnings and revenues increased 57.1% and 14.2%, respectively, courtesy of higher demand and improving margin profile. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to benefit from the improving housing markets in the United States. Also, the company will gain from its inorganic policies and cost-control measures. Operational initiatives are anticipated to yield $40-$50 million benefits for the Timberlands segment and $40-$60 million for the Wood Products segment. Weyerhaeuser shares have underperformed its industry year-to-date. However, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 are trending upward. Yet, unfavorable foreign currency movements and industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Weyerhaeuser traded up $0.17, hitting $34.24, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 155,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 174,727 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,848,000 after acquiring an additional 377,191 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,002,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

