WEX (WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $7.90-8.15 EPS.

WEX traded down $2.38, hitting $188.42, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $198.82.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

