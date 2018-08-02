WEX (WEX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.475, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.WEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $186.19. 10,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. analysts expect that WEX will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

