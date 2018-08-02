WEX (WEX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.475, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.WEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.69.
Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $186.19. 10,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $198.82.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.