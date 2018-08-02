WeTrust (TRST) Price Reaches $0.0377

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $79,885.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00374021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022474 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000765 BTC.

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

