WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,811 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock opened at $57.12 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. WestRock Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

