Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems opened at $2.54 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.