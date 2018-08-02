Westpac Banking (WBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.537548132645 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Westpac Banking opened at $21.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.33. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 78.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

