Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Westlake Chemical Partners’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners traded up $0.45, hitting $27.60, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,275. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.4088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.44%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

