Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) VP Scott Wahlstrom Sells 10,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,729,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Wahlstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $877,230.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded up $1.33, reaching $111.95, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 45,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

