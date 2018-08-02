Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) CFO Sells $2,331,011.20 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $2,331,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies opened at $110.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $333,000.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

