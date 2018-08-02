Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 6,484.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,313,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,057,000 after buying an additional 4,247,996 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5,573.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,353,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 1,329,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 337.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,600,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 1,233,956 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 2,329.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,193,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,329,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,570,000 after buying an additional 465,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of WES stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Western Gas Partners, LP has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 15.44%. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.69%.

Western Gas Partners Profile

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

