Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Western Digital opened at $69.23 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,768 shares of company stock worth $10,941,091 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 710,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,022,000 after purchasing an additional 690,191 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 633,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 623,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,276,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $193,700,000 after purchasing an additional 468,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

