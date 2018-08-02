Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $448.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $448,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded up $0.45, hitting $188.75, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,950. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $193.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.4878 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

