Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the last three months. However, the company possesses a disappointing earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results were impacted by lower mortgage banking revenues and high expenses. However, lower provisions and higher net interest income aided results. Following the sales scandal and other issues, Wells Fargo has been slapped with new sanctions, including a cap on the assets position by the Federal Reserve. Though lower tax rate, easing of regulations and expansions will likely support the bank’s growth profile, the crisis related to the revelation of illegally opening millions of accounts in 2016, auto-lending issues and impact of other malpractices will take some time to alleviate. Nevertheless, the recent 2018 capital plan approval boosts investors' confidence.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.34.

Shares of WFC opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

