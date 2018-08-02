Wells Fargo & Co Raises Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Price Target to $98.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,813. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

