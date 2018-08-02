Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2018 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy’s ongoing cost cutting measures has supported its recent operating performances. Chesapeake expects 2018 production to grow by about 3% over 2017 levels, while oil volumes are expected to increase by 5% compared to 2017. The company’s focus on maintaining a disciplined cost structure is noteworthy. Moreover, the company’s focus on the liquid-rich plays like Marcellus Shale and Powder River Basin is expected to contribute highly to its growth momentum. Chesapeake boasts a leading position among the top unconventional liquids rich plays and actively manages its asset portfolio through a combination of acquisitions and disposals. Further, it should be noted that the company aim to lower its $2–$3 billion debt load by selling non-core properties. Chesapeake will continue to look for opportunities to vend more assets next year in a bid to improve liquidity and pay off debt. However, though Chesapeake’s ongoing”

7/27/2018 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

7/27/2018 – Chesapeake Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Chesapeake Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy’s ongoing cost cutting measures has supported its recent operating performances. Chesapeake expects 2018 production to grow by about 3% over 2017 levels, while oil volumes are expected to increase by 5% compared to 2017. The company’s focus on maintaining a disciplined cost structure is noteworthy. Moreover, the company’s focus on the liquid-rich plays like Marcellus Shale and Powder River Basin is expected to contribute highly to its growth momentum. Chesapeake boasts a leading position among the top unconventional liquids rich plays and actively manages its asset portfolio through a combination of acquisitions and disposals. Further, it should be noted that the company aim to lower its $2–$3 billion debt load by selling non-core properties. Chesapeake will continue to look for opportunities to vend more assets next year in a bid to improve liquidity and pay off debt.”

7/8/2018 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/25/2018 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 16,997,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,627,016. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Chesapeake Energy Co alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,348,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,947 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 484.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,818,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.