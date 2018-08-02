Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

7/25/2018 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

6/28/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.15. 67,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,735. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $171.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,923 shares of company stock worth $2,338,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 798.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

