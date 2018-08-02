Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,598 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $261,080. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $85.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.