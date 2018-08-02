Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,873 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,659,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.25% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts opened at $159.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $187.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

