Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 1,104,786 Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,104,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,387,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.38% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,746 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology opened at $53.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

