Wedbush Cuts Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Price Target to $67.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

