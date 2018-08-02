Webcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $84,113.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Webcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00376348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00178776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.