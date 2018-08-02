Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,901 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $110,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $116,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

