Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after buying an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $531,903,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after buying an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,995,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,967,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,175,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,286,000 after buying an additional 675,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

