Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after buying an additional 2,365,565 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,935 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,747,000 after purchasing an additional 294,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,642 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

KMB stock opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.