Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Trading Up -4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s share price was up 4.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 108,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 713,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDR shares. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 813.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,302,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 560.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 909.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 506,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 456,230 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

