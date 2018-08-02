Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $23.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial traded up $0.07, hitting $20.25, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 70,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,685. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $295.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,091,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,430,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,466,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 854,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

