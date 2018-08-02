Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.16 ($163.71).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €122.05 ($143.59). The stock had a trading volume of 182,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a 1 year high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

