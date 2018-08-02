WaBi (WABI) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. WaBi has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $252,551.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaBi token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002804 BTC on exchanges including Binance and IDEX. During the last week, WaBi has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00374915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00179086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023956 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000801 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken . The official website for WaBi is wacoin.io . WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaBi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

