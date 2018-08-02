Wabash National (WNC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 17.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

