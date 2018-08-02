Wabash National (WNC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.
Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 17.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
