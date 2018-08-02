Vuzix (VUZI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.08.

Vuzix traded down $0.05, reaching $6.15, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,975. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 355.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

