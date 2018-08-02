Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €217.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($255.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €195.92 ($230.49).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €3.20 ($3.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €143.40 ($168.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,353,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a 1 year high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

