Vivendi (VIV) Given a €24.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €24.20 ($28.47) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIV. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.07 ($28.32).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €21.72 ($25.55) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

