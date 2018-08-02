Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vitamin Shoppe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of VSI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 188,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.56. Vitamin Shoppe has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 22.80%. equities analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director Guillermo Marmol purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $152,599.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alex Smith purchased 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,369.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,178.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,911 shares of company stock worth $175,906. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 244,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitamin Shoppe (VSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.