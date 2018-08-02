Virtusa (VRTU) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect Virtusa to release its fiscal Q1/19 earnings results on Wednesday, August 8, after the market close. Subsequently, the company plans to hold a conference call at 5:00 pm ET.””

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Virtusa opened at $53.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $664,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,778.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtusa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtusa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Virtusa by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 991,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Virtusa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 905,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

