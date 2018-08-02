Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 4,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 196.6% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

Shares of MVV stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

