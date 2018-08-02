Virtu Financial LLC Invests $621,000 in ProShares Short Financials (SEF) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.74% of ProShares Short Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEF opened at $22.40 on Thursday. ProShares Short Financials has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

ProShares Short Financials Company Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

