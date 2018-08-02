Virtu Financial LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in Praxair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Praxair by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Praxair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

Shares of Praxair opened at $165.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Praxair’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

