Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $30.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Viper Energy Partners traded up $0.61, hitting $35.01, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 12,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 66.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 215,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 353,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 135,333 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

