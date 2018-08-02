Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 21.64 and a quick ratio of 21.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

