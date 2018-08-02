Viacom, Inc. Class A (VIA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Viacom, Inc. Class A has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class A traded up $0.30, reaching $33.50, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,074. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

