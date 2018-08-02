Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00015335 BTC on exchanges including fex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Binance. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $26.71 million and approximately $335,022.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.01013380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003901 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,075,668 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, YoBit, fex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

