Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart acquired 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $37,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,777.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 49,455 shares of company stock worth $49,106 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.