Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.16 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verso traded up $0.91, reaching $22.44, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,920. The firm has a market cap of $719.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.07. Verso has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research firms have commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

