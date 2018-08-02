Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 590 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 18.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Moody’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $4,524,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s traded down $0.62, reaching $170.53, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,182. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

