Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,800 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 2.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.38% of Cerner worth $274,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $4,604,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $819,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

