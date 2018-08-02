Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.13

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.13 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 69425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,619,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 331 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,032.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,006.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $112,445 and sold 542,950 shares valued at $59,476,300. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 196.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,399,000 after purchasing an additional 195,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

