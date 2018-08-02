Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Given a $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given a $113.00 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of Verisk Analytics opened at $114.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $115.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $243,957.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,905,033.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $6,719,568.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,901 shares in the company, valued at $67,014,325.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $112,445 and sold 542,950 shares valued at $59,476,300. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

