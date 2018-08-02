Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Director Sells $5,415,000.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Jesse I. Treu sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $5,415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veracyte traded up $0.66, hitting $11.55, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 512,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,414. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.73. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 91.03% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. equities analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

