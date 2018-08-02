Vedanta Resources (VDNRF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Vedanta Resources (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vedanta Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 15th.

Get Vedanta Resources alerts:

Shares of Vedanta Resources opened at $10.78 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vedanta Resources has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.70.

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.